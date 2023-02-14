SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured in a three car accident Tuesday morning near Mission Trails Park, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The collision occurred a little before 7 a.m. on Mission Gorge Road near Jackson Drive. Authorities on the scene told FOX 5 that a silver sedan coming down the hill was rear-ended by another vehicle, pushing the car into an intersection where a van collided with the sedan’s side.

One person was taken to Sharp Memorial under with critical injuries, SDFD said, while another person involved in the accident was taken to Grossmont Hospital with other serious injuries.

There is no information yet on which vehicles the patients were in or what caused the initial collision between the cars coming down the hill.