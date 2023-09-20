SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 76 in Pala Wednesday, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The incident occurred just after midnight near Pala Mission Road, prompting the closure of all eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-76, Caltrans reported.

The San Diego Humane Society was called out to the scene to assist with a dog, described as a Pitbull, that was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Traffic officials say all lanes of SR-76 reopened around 4:40 a.m.

