Truck pulling onto road from parking lot fatally hits motorcyclist

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday after colliding with a truck on westbound Oceanside Boulevard, requiring police to shut down traffic at the scene for hours.

The accident happened at about 1:45 p.m. when a man riding a motorcycle westbound on Oceanside Boulevard collided with a truck carrying landscape waste as the truck pulled out from a business parking lot onto the road, according to Lt. Ignacio Lopez of the Oceanside Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No immediate identification of the victim was available, nor was information on the truck driver.

Police said Oceanside Boulevard from Rancho Del Oro to El Camino Real would be shut down until about 7 p.m. to allow officers to investigate the accident and clear the roadway.