Child hurt as truck fire forces residents to evacuate apartments

Firefighters look toward the scorched side of a City Heights apartment building as they hose down a truck that caught fire beneath one of the units.

SAN DIEGO — A truck caught fire outside a two-story building in City Heights Monday morning, and a child was hurt as residents evacuated their homes.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. at the building on Orange Avenue near Highland Avenue, in the Teralta East neighborhood. A white work truck sitting in a carport behind the building went up in flames, scorching the back of the building and forcing residents to leave home while firefighters worked.

A 10-year-old suffered minor injuries from broken glass as they left their home, firefighters said.

Crews had the blaze under control by around 5:30 a.m., dousing the badly damaged truck while more than a dozen people waited outside for word that they could return home.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fire damaged the inside of any units, but officials let people go back inside shortly before 6 a.m. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.