Write to Santa: USPS now accepting letters to fulfill kids’ Christmas wishes

SAN DIEGO — The United States Postal Service is now accepting letters for their 2021 Operation Santa program.

Operation Santa is a wish fulfillment program that matches anonymous gift donors with children who submit letters to provide the kids with a gift on behalf of Santa.

In 2020, over 23,000 children nationwide who wrote in letters received a gift from Operation Santa.

To participate, children will to write a letter to Santa, put it in an envelope with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, include their complete return address, and send it to the USPS Operation Santa workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888

Letters must be postmarked by December 10 to be eligible, with potential letters for adoption being available on the Operation Santa website through December 15.

Starting November 29, letters submitted will be available to be adopted by those who would like to provide a gift for a child.

USPS recommends children use the following tips when writing their letters to Santa:

It’s legible

It has a return address on both the letter and the envelope; make sure to include the full return address — apartment number, directional information (i.e., E Main St, Apt 103) and ZIP Code

It has specific asks—including sizes, styles, colors, titles & names

It is addressed correctly

It has a postage stamp

Information on how to adopt a Santa letter is available at USPSOperationSanta.com.