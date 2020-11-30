WATCH: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on video dressed as Amazon employee

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A “porch pirate” dressed as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in Virginia, police said.

Three packages were nabbed Tuesday morning from the front stoop of a Richmond home.

Shortly before 11 a.m., according to the time stamp on the surveillance video, a person walked up a stone footpath and dropped off a package before taking three unattended boxes. Then the person slowly walked away to a waiting blue four-door sedan.







The person appears to place the boxes on a back seat before sitting in the front passenger seat. An arrow can be seen on the shoulder area of the person walking away similar to those seen on Amazon delivery vans and driver uniforms.

There was no van in sight.

Leah Seay, a communications representative for Amazon, said the thief is not a driver or associate for Amazon. Seay confirmed that there were no Amazon drivers in the area during the time of the theft.

Amazon is working with the Richmond Police Department to investigate the incident.

“Obviously it’s a shame. I’m sure it’s happened more and more often,” said Andrew Breton, who lives nearby. “I’m sorry to hear that it’s happened to other people. I also can imagine there’s a lot of people in more desperate straits than usual, just given the state of the economy these days. So I’m also not surprised that people might be resorting to stealing packages.”

The initial package drop-off from Amazon happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the home’s Ring video.

The Amazon delivery driver took a photo, which the company says drivers may do when packages are left unattended to provide proof that the items arrived. The delivery driver then walks back to the Amazon van across the street.







The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, said the package dropped off at his house by the porch pirate was addressed to another Richmond home, and someone who ended up with one of his packages returned it.

He said he believes the thief may be discarding packages they don’t want at homes where they’re looking to steal more.

Richmond police are asking people to consider picking up packages at work, a family member’s house, a distribution center or to request a signature upon delivery.