WATCH: Louisiana man finds half-frozen falcon, releases it after miraculous recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this story will warm your heart on this cold, cold morning.

Travis Moore lives in Spanish Town and despite the cold weather on Monday, the local man went for a walk around the neighborhood. While looking for icy spots, Moore found a falcon sitting on a neighbors fence.

Moore thought it was on the hunt, but after friends alerted him that the bird had fallen onto the road, he realized something was wrong.

Closer inspection showed that the falcon was half-frozen.

The falcon was gently captured with the help of a towel and taken inside Moore’s home. Once inside, the falcon was put in the tub with the help of Moore’s wife and covered in warm towels.

The falcon was given space to recover and after awhile it became more alert.

Moore says, “with the advice of a fellow bird lover it was suggested we either hold the bird till the morning or release before it got dark as long as it could fully function.”

With that in mind, the falcon looked like it could fly again late in the afternoon. It later was taken near the Louisiana State Capitol and released.

Moore stated that “we see hawks and falcons around the Capitol so assumed releasing it with those landmarks in sight it would be able to realign itself the quickest.”