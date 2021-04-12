Wanted: MLB Food Tester – Get paid $500 to eat hot dogs, watch baseball

HOUSTON (CW39) – As the Major League Baseball season ramps up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan – hot dogs in particular.

Applicants are asked to fill out a form to describe how they would be perfect for the role as MLB Food Tester. The winning applicant, selected by BonusFinder.com employees, receives a food and travel budget, $500 for reviewing hot dogs and space on the company’s website to report on their findings, program details show.

Eligible applicants must be aged 21 or older and live in the United State or Canada.

The deadline to enter is May 2. The winner will be contacted via email or social media by May 5.

Good luck!