‘The heck!’ Tiger gets loose in Houston neighborhood

(NEXSTAR) — Residents were surprised to see a tiger prowling outside in their Houston neighborhood Sunday night.

Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested Monday, apparently in connection with the tiger, Houston police tweeted Monday evening.

UPDATE #2: Victor Hugo Cuevas is in custody. The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known.



Anyone with information on the tiger is urged to contact HPD Major Offenders at 713-308-3100.

Cuevas’ lawyer said he is not the owner of the tiger and was merely trying to get it to safety, according to KHOU.

“HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it and find their guy that they just assumed because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and go it and brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming that he is the owner of the tiger,” attorney Michael Elliott told KHOU.

Police said the tiger incident was reported at about 8 p.m. at a Houston home, according to KHOU.

The tiger, which was wearing a collar, was seen in a neighborhood front yard before someone came out of the house and took it inside, reported KHOU.

In one video posted to social media, a man later identified as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy is seen outside holding a gun while shouting at the person taking the tiger inside, reported KHOU.

The deputy said he pointed his weapon at the cat, not people, to protect the neighborhood, according to KHOU.

Witnesses said the tiger was later put in an SUV and driven away.

“Right after they brought it back inside they loaded it into an SUV and barreled out of their driveway over the lawn and fled from the police,” tweeted someone identified as “a Dan of action.”

Police did not immediately announce any charges or release further information about Sunday’s tiger incident, KHOU reported.