Texas realtor who took private jet to D.C. is charged in Capitol riot

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate broker who thoroughly documented her trip to the U.S. Capitol last week is now facing criminal charges in the Jan. 6 mob riot.

Ryan is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

She documented her trip to Washington D.C. on a private jet and later her involvement in the unrest at the Capitol building, including a Facebook live stream of the events.

On Jan. 5, Ryan posted multiple photos to Facebook of her boarding the aircraft in Denton, Texas, with the caption, “We’re so excited! DC bound to #StopTheSteal.”

The FBI used Ryan’s own social media posts to build a case against her, including a video recorded in front of a bathroom mirror in which she says “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

“We flew here for you!” She says to her Facebook Live viewers on Jan. 6 as she walks to the Capitol. “We flew here for freedom because we’re sick and tired of the communists, the communist takeover.”

In one Facebook video she even turns to the camera and identifies her self, saying, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor, Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

According to the criminal complaint, investigators also identified Ryan in footage of the mob entering the Capitol building chanting “Fight for freedom!” and “This is our house!”

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Ryan posed next to a broken window at the Capitol with the caption, “Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next…” A tweet hours later read, “We just stormed the Capital [sic]. It was one of the best days of my life.

In the wake of the insurrection, Ryan continued to post on social media to defend herself, even giving interview to local news stations.

My Public Statement regarding the violent protest pic.twitter.com/uHHZTPRSKx — dotJenna – Jenna Ryan Realty (@dotjenna) January 8, 2021

Ryan, who also works as a life coach, tweeted Tuesday that “All my haters will be THRILLED to know that my publisher cancelled my Self Help book that was due to be released in February 2021.”

Ryan is one of dozens of people who face charges in the wake of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.