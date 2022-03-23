SAN DIEGO — There seems to be a holiday for everything these days, but we think most people can get behind this one: Wednesday is National Puppy Day.

If you plan to celebrate the occasion by bringing home a furry friend, you’ll face the challenge of picking out a perfect name.

Over the coming years, you’ll find yourself shouting it with glee — and, let’s be honest, frustration sometimes, too — so it’s a decision that warrants some serious thought and research.

Camp Bow Wow, a chain of doggy day care centers with locations across the country (including El Cajon in San Diego County), surveyed its database of about 400,000 dogs to identify the most popular names as of March 2022.

Here are the company’s top 10 most-common dog names:

Luna Bella Charlie Cooper Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Milo Sadie

Obviously there are countless further options. Feel free to chart your own path. Camp Bow Wow suggests keeping it short and sticking to two syllables. That makes it easier to get your dog’s attention and help them recognize their name.

Trying to decide where to get your puppy? San Diego County is home to shelters that always have animals needing adoption. Some options include: