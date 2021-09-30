Sonoma home that stays cool without air conditioning selling for $4 million

Video by Kelly Needleman

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A unique Sonoma home just went on the market for $4.2 million.

3480 Hawks Beard Drive is constructed of rammed-earth, plastered walls and tile flooring.

Rammed-earth construction allows the temperature in the home to remain cool, without air conditioning, throughout the summer, according to the listing.

“One of the many benefits of a rammed earth home is that it stays about 20 degrees cooler inside on the hot days and on cold days there is little need for heat. The thick walls create almost a constant ideal temperature inside the home combined with the luxury of radiant floor heating throughout,” said Compass listing agent David Costello.

The eco-friendly home offers “the ultimate in privacy and old world charm,” according to the listing.

The indoor and outdoor living spaces, which includes a beautiful handcrafted Mexican tiled pool, span over 4,000 square feet.

“The actual design of the home, designed by local acclaimed architect Michael Bauske (who designed Octavia restaurant) has a truly Spanish favor, borrowing style elements from old haciendas and missions,” Costello added.

Owners Bruce and Edna Needleman, who own a well-known furniture business Salsa Trading Company in Sonoma, are retiring and relocating to Santa Barbara, according to Compass.