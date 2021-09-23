San Diego lands on list of best coffee cities in America

SAN DIEGO — A recent study named San Diego as one of the best coffee cities in the United States.

National Coffee Day is next week and WalletHub sought to rank the best local coffee scenes in America by comparing 100 large cities on 12 indicators of a strong coffee culture, including number of coffee shops, households that own coffee makers and the average price of coffee in a shop and at home.

The personal finance website released the 2021’s Best Coffee Cities in America report this week with San Diego coming in at No. 9 on the list.

Portland came out on top of the list, followed by San Francisco, Seattle and Orlando. Los Angeles ranked not too far behind San Diego at No. 12.

The Coffee Scene in San Diego (1=Best, 50=Avg.):

  • 47th – Avg. Price of a Cappuccino
  • 13th – Avg. Spending on Coffee per Household
  • 24th – % of Adults Who Reported Drinking “Ready-to-Drink” Coffee in the Past Six Months
  • 29th – Coffee & Tea Manufacturers per Capita
  • 37th – % of Households that Own Coffee Makers

