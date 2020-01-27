Man accused of pouring hot sauce into 7-month-old’s mouth, choking her mother

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania man for allegedly abusing a 7-month-old Monday morning.

Johnstown police say David Jones, 21, hit the child and dumped hot sauce in the infant’s mouth. Jones allegedly sat on the child and pushed down on her with a bassinet frame as well.

Police say the girl’s mother tried to stop him, but he grabbed her by the neck, choked her, and threw her against the wall.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Police said the girl had “a very clear red rectangular line on her stomach consistent with the foot of the bassinet,” according to The Tribune-Democrat.

The baby was taken to Conemaugh Memorial for evaluation.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault on persons under 6, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. Police did not say what his relationship was to the child.