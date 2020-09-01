Photos: Frank Lloyd Wright home in Phoenix sells for $7.25 million

FILE -This Thursday, June 8, 2017, photo shows the David and Gladys Wright House in Phoenix, Ariz., covered with balloons. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix has sold more than $7 million. The Arizona Republic reported Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, that the House sold for $7.25 million. (AP Photo/Astrid Galvan, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix has sold more than $7 million.

The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the David and Gladys Wright House sold for $7.25 million. The group of buyers include businessman Jim Benson and architect Bing Hu, who apprenticed at Wright’s Taliesin West school in nearby Scottsdale.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced says the sale went through after the buyers said they intended to preserve and restore the house.

Wright designed the home for his son and daughter-in-law. Family members sold the house after Gladys Wright died in 2008.