Oklahoma City castle up for auction with no reserve on Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – If you have ever wanted to own your own castle, you will have your chance on Halloween Day!

The three-story ‘Milam Castle’ in southwest Oklahoma City is being auctioned off on Halloween with no reserve.

The name ‘Milam Castle’ might sound familiar, as the current owners have hosted several events over the years, including high school proms, charity benefits, church gatherings, and weddings.

The castle, valued at $4 million by Keller Williams Realty Mulinix, sits on five acres and includes everything from an Irish pub and 1950’s soda fountain, to an extravagant heat and air-conditioned garage that’s so large, vehicles can turn around inside.

The fairytale space also includes a safe room, a 4,500 square-foot entertainment hall complete with a stage, along with a pool, spa, two pergolas, a water slide, and splash pad.

Current owner, Joe Milam, built the castle with his wife. “Our castle represents years of hard work that allowed us to build it as we wanted to and not worry about cost. We tried to think of everything that would fit a large family and succeeded in the perfect house with its own unique style. I can’t even tell you what I love the most about this house, there are too many things to list. The large garage that you can pull into and then completely turn around is great. The main living room that holds all of our large family at Christmas with room to ride any toys or gifts,” Milam said.

“When people think of Oklahoma, thoughts of cattle and cowboys, or corn and oil fields come to mind, but castles? Yes, there are indeed castles in Oklahoma and the owners of Milam Castle, the most technologically advanced castle you will ever find in the state, have selected our company as The Architects of The Industry to offer it through our auction process,” said Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions.

Supreme Auctions will host the October 31st auction with no reserve in conjunction with Angela Parker and Janice Judisch of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix. Happy bidding!