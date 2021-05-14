Noah, Liam and Olivia were the three most popular baby names in California for the second year in a row last year, according to federal data released Thursday.

Noah’s topped the list of boys’ names in the state since 2014, while Olivia just in 2019 replaced Emma as No. 1 among the girls. For 2020, Emma ranked third, with Camila in second, the Social Security Administration’s baby names database shows.

Names on the top 100 list typically shift up or down a places each year as they come into vogue or fall from grace.

But surging up the list in California was Gianna, following Gianna Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash with her father Kobe Bryant and seven others in January last year.

The named jumped to 7 from 52 in California, and to 12 from 79 nationally.

Noah, Liam and Olivia were the three most popular across the U.S. as well as in California.

The data comes from Social Security card applications, and different spellings of the same name are not combined.

Click here for the full list of 2020’s top 100 names in California, or check below for the ranking of the top 10:

Rank Boys’ names Girls’ names 1 Noah Olivia 2 Liam Camila 3 Mateo Emma 4 Sebastian Mia 5 Julian Sophia 6 Ethan Isabella 7 Benjamin Gianna 8 Elijah Luna 9 Alexander Sofia 10 Oliver Emily