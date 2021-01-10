Live Eagle Cam: Bald eagle lays egg in SoCal mountains

In this Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, image from a live camera released by Friends of Big Bear Valley shows a couple of bald eagles Shadow, left, and Jackie nestling in the San Bernardino National Forest near the mountain community of Big Bear Lake, Calif. The group Friends of Big Bear Valley says the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine’s Day. More than 1,800 people were viewing the video feed Sunday. A previous egg laid last week by Jackie was lost after it was attacked by ravens. (Friends of Big Bear Valley via AP)

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle has laid an egg in a Southern California nest and nature lovers are invited to watch for the hatching via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the egg Saturday near the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. The group Friends of Big Bear Valley says the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine’s Day.

More than 1,800 people were viewing the video feed Sunday. It showed an eagle nestling on the egg as light winds blew through the San Bernardino National Forest. A previous egg laid last week by Jackie was lost after it was attacked by ravens.