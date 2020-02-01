LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — The sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was among nine killed in a helicopter crash last weekend.

Many athletes and professional teams have taken to social media to write tributes, including Bryant’s longtime friend LeBron James.

Now, the former Cleveland Cavalier player is unveiling a new tattoo to honor Kobe.

James shared a photo of the new ink on his Facebook page.

The design features a black mamba and both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Right underneath are the words “Mamba 4 life.”