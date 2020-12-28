K-9 death a ‘big loss’ to Ill. sheriff’s office

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police dog was killed this weekend when authorities say a drunk driver hit the squad car the K-9 was inside.

“It’s a big loss, we’re all devastated here,” Boone County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Perry Gay said.

Gay said the department is still reeling after K-9 Loki was killed early Sunday. Loki’s handler, Deputy Robert Rosenkranz, was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90 when his squad car was hit with Loki inside.

“Loki not only becomes a member of our department, but also a member of his family. They’re not sitting here in the department with a kennel somewhere that he picks up when he comes to work,” said Gay.

Rosenkranz, who had minor injuries after the crash, had been working with Loki since September 2019.

“Either one of them of course would do anything for the other and the K-9 just bonds so close with it’s handler,” Gay said.

Investigators say Vince Millare caused the crash while under the influence. He faces charges including DUI and Failure to Obey Scott’s Law. Gay said tragedies like this highlight the importance of paying attention while on the road.

“If you’re too tired to drive, you just can’t drive. You can’t drive when you’re drunk. And if there’s emergency vehicles there, no matter what they are, you’ve got to slow down and move over,” Gay said.

In the wake of Loki’s death, Gay said dozens of community members have offered financial support to the department’s K-9 program.

If you want to help, the deputy chief suggests donating directly to the sheriff’s office.

“We’re not soliciting donations by any means. But we know there’s a lot of people out there with an awfully big heart, and they want to do something, and that’s something they really want to do, they want to donate in some way,” Gay said.

The department plans to hold some sort of funeral service for Loki in the near future.

