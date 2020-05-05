Hasbro introduces Baby Yoda-themed Monopoly set

Aptly unveiled on May the Fourth or Star Wars Day, the special edition Monopoly set is inspired by The Child, but affectionately known as Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+. (Photo courtesy: Hasbro)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CNN) — Pass go, you will.

If Baby Yoda toys and face masks weren’t enough to crave your Baby Yoda obsession, you can now add the beloved “Star Wars” character to game nights because Hasbro has introduced a Baby Yoda-themed Monopoly set.

Aptly unveiled on May the Fourth, or “Star Wars Day,” the special-edition Monopoly set is inspired by The Child, but affectionately known as Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian” series on Disney+.

Instead of traveling around the board with the classic top hat or wheelbarrow, players will be able to choose between four equally adorable versions of Baby Yoda in different poses. There’s Baby Yoda drinking a cup of broth, Baby Yoda using the force, Baby Yoda eating a frog or Baby Yoda sitting in the Hoverpram.

The game swaps out chance and community chest cards for Camtono and Bounty Puck cards, houses and hotels for hideouts and common houses and features places and objects only the biggest Mandalorian fans will recognize, such as Razor Crest Cockpit and tracking fobs.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child is currently available for preorder for $19.99 and is expected to ship out on its release date of September 1.