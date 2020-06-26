Florida woman gives birth in parking lot as security camera records

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Susan Anderson was on her way to Peaceful Pregnancy Pathways to give birth when baby Julia decided she was ready on the walk inside.

“What was going through my mind? Get in the tub. Get in the tub. Cause I just wanted to feel that relief,” Anderson said.

Security video shared by owner Gelena Hinkley shows two police officers running over to try and help.

Luckily, midwife Sandy Lobaina had everything under control,

“Sandy identified herself like, ‘I’m the midwife it’s okay.’ You know, so that they understood that, you know, this was supposed to happen,” said Hinkley.

Lobaina said she’s had some crazy births before, but not like this one: “Not in the parking lot. Babies sometimes come really quick. You just gotta be, you gotta be quick. Put your gloves on, just go.”

The officers’ shocked and happy reactions mirrored most of the reactions on Facebook after the video was posted.

“If this gives people a little joy or a little encouragement during this time, it’s for the better,” said Anderson