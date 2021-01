Fired Texas doctor allegedly stole COVID-19 vaccine

(NEXSTAR) – A doctor in Texas has been fired after he was charged with stealing a vial of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Thursday.

Harris County-based Dr. Hasan Gokal is being charged with theft by a public servant. The vial contained nine doses of the vaccine, the Harris County District Attorney’s office said in a press release.

Gokal reportedly stole the vial while working at a county vaccination site in Humble, Texas on Dec. 29. A week later he allegedly talked about the theft to a fellow Harris County Public Health employee, who reported him to supervisors.

โ€œHe abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,โ€ Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. โ€œWhat he did was illegal and heโ€™ll be held accountable under the law.โ€

According to the press release, Gokal “disregarded county protocols in place to ensure vaccine is not wasted but administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list.”

If convicted, Gokal faces up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.