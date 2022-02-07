Feed your ex’s name to wolves for Valentine’s Day

PENNS CREEK, Penn. (WBRE) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but not everyone thinks of it as the day of love. An animal rescue center in Pennsylvania has a way to get back at your ex while donating to their organization.

T&D Cats of the Wild, an exotic wildlife rescue in Penns Creek, has a different take on the holiday of love.

“Toss your ex to the wolves! Yes, just a little twist on Valentine’s Day,” said co-owner Jennifer Mattive.

No one is literally getting tossed to the wolves, though. Rather, for a small donation, the rescue is offering a chance to safely feed your ex’s name to one of their seven wolves.

“For $5 you can purchase a dog/wolf treat that is made by one of our volunteers and we will put a name on that cookie that you provide,” said Mattive. “So keep it nice.”

T&D came up with the idea as a unique way to raise extra funds for the animals.

“It’s a little fundraiser that, I think this is our third year we’ve done it. Last year we raised about $200 so it’s not huge but it helps and it’s just fun. Something different to do,” Mattive said.

It’s only been a few days, but the rescue organization has already had several people contact them, seeking catharsis after a past relationships.

“It’s been going pretty good. I just printed off some of the names, I can’t remember how many we have, but there’s probably about 10 or 12 people that have donated so far,” explained Mattive.

Donations will be accepted until February 11. T&D Cats of the Wild is currently closed for the season, so those who donate can’t feed the wolves themselves. T&D will instead share updates on their Facebook page just in time for Valentine’s Day.