Decades of love: Local couples share tips from their enduring marriages

SAN DIEGO — With Valentine’s Day weekend upon us, two local couples who have shared decades of enduring love stopped to chat with FOX 5 about their lessons learned over the course of their marriage.

Marjorie and David, who have been married 66 years, said “seizing the day” — never putting off the next big adventure together — has been a key for them. Plus, lots of hugs.

Marjorie and David, then and in more recent days.

Joann and Bill, then and in more recent days.

Joann and Bill, who recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary, sang the praises of “getting silly” and keeping a good sense of humor.

Both pairs said they couldn’t imagine getting through the pandemic without each other.

