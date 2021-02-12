Decades of love: Local couples share tips from their enduring marriages

SAN DIEGO — With Valentine’s Day weekend upon us, two local couples who have shared decades of enduring love stopped to chat with FOX 5 about their lessons learned over the course of their marriage.
Marjorie and David, who have been married 66 years, said “seizing the day” — never putting off the next big adventure together — has been a key for them. Plus, lots of hugs.
Joann and Bill, who recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary, sang the praises of “getting silly” and keeping a good sense of humor.
Both pairs said they couldn’t imagine getting through the pandemic without each other.
Watch Heather Lake’s interview with both pairs above.