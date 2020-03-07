Watch Now
Dairy Queen offers BOGO Blizzard deal through March 15

by: Nexstar Media Wire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Can you think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with a Blizzard? No? That’s ok, Dairy Queen can’t either.

DQ is inviting you to join them in celebrating their 80th birthday with a special promotion.

The restaurant announced Wednesday that it is offering a Blizzard BOGO deal through March 15. If you buy one Blizzard at regular price, you can get a second one of equal or lesser value for 80 cents.

The deal applies to all 15 Blizzard flavors, including the flavor of the month — currently Mint Oreo.

