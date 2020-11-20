Chick-fil-A adds two favorites back to its menu

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Two Chick-fil-A favorites are back to help make your holiday season merry and bright!

The fast-food giant brought back Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake for a limited time.

Chicken Tortilla Soup has been a seasonal menu item for nearly a decade. The soup includes shredded chicken, beans and vegetables.

(from Chick-fil-A)

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake features the restaurant’s Icedream treat along with peppermint syrup and peppermint bark chips. It’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The items will only be on menus through the holiday season.

Back in September, Chick-fil-A added a new coffee drink and dessert to menus nationwide.

A chocolate fudge brownie will be available year-round.

The other item, a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage, will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.