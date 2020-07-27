Chaos erupts after hundreds of teens left unattended at mini-golf center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee mini-golf center had to close for the day Saturday after hundreds of teenagers were dropped off there, causing overcrowding that quickly turned chaotic.

“You are supposed to be with family and friends, so it’s supposed to be a fun place, but you see all of these aggressive acts,” Lucas Tremmel said after seeing social media video of the incident.

Putt Putt Fun Center in Memphis said parents just started dropping off their children, according to a police report. The crowd rose to 300 to 400 people, causing the business to be in violation of COVID-19 policies.

The business eventually closed up shop because of the overcrowding. The chaos erupted once employees said they would not issue refunds.

Video of the incident made its rounds on social media.

In the video, a girl who appears to be a teenager can be seen tearing apart a plexiglass divider.

She then throws the divider, along with metal rope stands, across a counter where employees are standing.

The employees were able to dodge the items.

Moments later, the girl was seen spitting at another worker.

“Those things can be talked over instead of resulting in physical violence,” Tremmel said.

Efforts to contact the girl in the video have been unsuccessful.

The center’s general manager, Aaron Boss, said in a statement that the incident is something the company has “never experienced in 57 years of business,” adding that moving forward, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or they will be asked to leave.

“Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen,” Boss said. “We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation. We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Boss added in his statement, “We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park.”

So far, only a 13-year-old boy had been issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

The Putt Putt Fun Center reopened Sunday.