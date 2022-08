Atlanta Police have reported three people have been shot in what the department is calling an “active situation” in the city’s Midtown area.

In a tweet, police say the shooter is not in custody, and officers are searching the area for the suspect.

Police are telling residents to avoid the Midtown area, specifically between 12th St and Peachtree St NE, as well as between 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.