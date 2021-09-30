SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This October, Airbnb is offering the ultimate immersive Halloween fright.

You and three others can spend the night at the SCREAM house for just $5, the company said. They’re allowing three different groups to book for the nights of October 27, October 29 and October 31.

The house in Marin County, California will be set up like it was back in 1996 – with markings from Ghostface’s knife notched into doors. There’s even a phone that may ring with a cryptic call from the killer himself.

Start your spooky evening with a virtual check-in with Sheriff Dewey Riley (played by David Arquette), who will give you some warnings to stay safe from Ghostface throughout the night.

Once you’ve explored the estate, you can settle on the couch for a VHS movie marathon of all four SCREAM movies, with a kitchen stocked with snacks and pizza.

(Credit Helynn Ospina)



(Credit Helynn Ospina)

(Credit Helynn Ospina)

(Credit Helynn Ospina)

(Credit Helynn Ospina)

(Credit Helynn Ospina)

(Credit Helynn Ospina)



(Credit Helynn Ospina)

If you survive the night, you’ll get to go home with unique SCREAM merch, like a DVD bundle, Woodsboro High School gear and posters of the SCREAM 2022 release, Airbnb said.

The eerie-fun experience hopefully won’t end in a COVID-19 scare – the company said its onsite staff will be following safety guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Booking requests open on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at this link. Guests are responsible for their own transportation, and it’s only open to U.S. residents, according to Airbnb.