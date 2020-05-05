New ‘Twilight’ book coming this summer

BOSTON (CNN) — Dawn has broken at last for “Twilight” fans.

The beloved vampire series will return this summer with a new novel — only this time, it’s sparkly vampire Edward Cullen’s story.

“Midnight Sun,” the companion novel to the “Twilight” saga, revisits the fateful meeting of Edward and the very human Bella Swan. The long-awaited story arrives August 4.

“Twilight” scribe Stephenie Meyer teased the novel’s release earlier this month when a mysterious countdown appeared on her website.

Like a vampire thirsts for blood, “Twilight” fans have been salivating over “Midnight Sun” for decades. Meyer planned to publish the novel over a decade ago, after the 2008 release of “Breaking Dawn,” the final entry in the original series. But then, an unedited manuscript was leaked, and the book was shelved.

The companion novel follows Edward, a brooding vampire with a tortured soul, as he battles his own nature — how can he love a human whose blood he wants to drink?!

According to the description from publisher Little, Brown Young Readers, Edward’s take is a “decidedly dark” one, though it will be released under the young adult imprint.

Not that its genre will stop adult fans of the series who grew up reading it.