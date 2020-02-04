90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer

SAN DIEGO — Dunkaroos are coming back!

The favorite ’90s snack will be returning – according to their social media accounts.

The discontinued cookies and frosting treat recently set up Twitter and Instagram accounts, and confirmed the Summer 2020 return with posts on Monday.

The posts feature a very ’90s-style video featuring trends that are “not coming back,” followed by a “Definitely Coming Back! Summer 2020” tag at the end.

Before today, the Dunkaroos Instagram account only had a teaser pic of frosting (see below).

So tight-role your acid-washed jeans and get ready for some sugary goodness!

January 24, 2020 Instagram Teaser pic: