‘2 weeks of happiness’: Bindi Irwin’s husband shares sweet photos of baby girl

Chandler Powell shares photos of his wife and their baby

(WJW) — Chandler Powell is sharing adorable photos of his wife, Bindi Irwin, and their baby daughter, Grace.

The couple welcomed their baby girl into the world last month. Her full name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Powell wrote on social media: “2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!”

2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I'm already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I'm proud of it!

Irwin previously said in an Instagram post that they named the baby Grace after her great-grandmother and relatives in Powell’s family dating back to the 1700s.

Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to her father, Steve Irwin, “and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she wrote.

Grace was born on the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

The couple married in March 2020 at Australia Zoo Gardens. They lit a candle in memory of Bindi’s father, who died in 2006.