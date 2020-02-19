Train kills person walking on tracks near airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A passenger train hit and killed a pedestrian on a stretch of rails near Lindbergh Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Amtrak train hit the person off the 2100 block of West Washington Street in the Middletown district of San Diego shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

#NCTDAlert: Please expect delays on all train service, AMTRAK and COASTER, for approx 2 hours from Oceanside to San Diego due to an incident involving a trespasser south of Old Town. Please check back for information on specific COASTER's. pic.twitter.com/0kgX1u7QGY — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) February 19, 2020

Details about the victim, including gender and age, were not immediately available, Lt. Steve Bodine said.

Delays in train service between Oceanside and Old Town were expected through the evening commute, according to North County Transit.