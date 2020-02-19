Train kills person walking on tracks near airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A passenger train hit and killed a pedestrian on a stretch of rails near Lindbergh Field Tuesday afternoon.
The Amtrak train hit the person off the 2100 block of West Washington Street in the Middletown district of San Diego shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.
Details about the victim, including gender and age, were not immediately available, Lt. Steve Bodine said.
Delays in train service between Oceanside and Old Town were expected through the evening commute, according to North County Transit.