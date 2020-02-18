Tiny ocean creature making loud noises could impact Navy ships

SAN DIEGO — One of the ocean’s loudest creatures is actually quite small—and will get even louder and more troublesome to humans and sea life as the ocean warms, according to new research.

Snapping shrimp create a pervasive background crackling noise in the marine environment. Scientists suspect the sound helps the shrimp communicate, defend territories and hunt for food.

“They make a sound by like closing a claw so fast it makes this bubble and when that bubble implodes, it makes that snapping sound,” said Aran Mooney, a marine biologist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

When enough shrimp snap at once, the noise can dominate the soundscape of coastal oceans, sometimes confusing sonar instruments. Listen to snapping shrimp sounds here.

Human use of sound in the oceans might be impaired by very loud snapping shrimp. The louder sounds could impact sonar used by submarines and ships.

There is also the possibility louder seas could affect instruments the Navy uses to detect mines, which could have implications for national defense, researchers said.

Researchers will present new results Friday at the Ocean Sciences Meeting 2020 suggesting that with increased ocean temperatures, snapping shrimp will snap more often and louder than before. This could amplify the background noise, or soundscape, of the global ocean.

Mooney detected a strong relationship between warmer waters and louder, more frequent snapping shrimp sounds by experimenting with shrimp in tanks in their lab and by listening to shrimp in the ocean at different water temperatures.

“As you increase that temperature, snap rates increase,” Mooney said.

Fish call each other to attract mates and communicate, Mooney added. The louder seas could impact those communications as well.