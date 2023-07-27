SAN DIEGO — The city of Tijuana is expanding its aerial surveillance program by adding more drone technology to its force.

Tijuana’s Chief of Police, Fernando Sánchez González, said his department will launch more drones on the city’s east side and along the beach communities as a way to help stem the rise in crime in those areas.

Chief Sánchez González said his department currently has two facilities where drones are operated from, but is in the process of adding more places where the drones can be launched and monitored.

“Drones can fly for about an hour and can go about 14 kilometers (9 miles) in distance, and they have cameras and infra-red technology that allows us to fly them at night.”

The chief said they are in the process of buying six more drones that cost about $58,000 a piece.

“We’ll have more of the aerial patrolling in position in the near future, unfortunately we can’t fly too close to the Otay Mesa area due to its proximity to the airport.”