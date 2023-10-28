SAN DIEGO — There’s some bad news for pastry lovers in San Diego. One of the areas most popular bakeries is closing it’\s doors for the remainder of the year.

It may be some time before locals and tourists alike can indulge in the small-batch croissants and wild sourdough from IZOLA in the East Village.

Many have raved about this shop online, with Yelp ranking it No. 2 in top spots for croissants in the U.S. earlier this year. A few months later, Yelp also listed the bakery among most reviewed LGBTQ-owned bakeries nationwide

Before that in June 2022, IZOLA received its greatest accolade from Yelp — it was named the top bakery in the country.

So why the sudden closure? Though the bad news is that the business will not be operational for the next two months, the good news is it’s only temporary.

Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen, the masterminds behind this bakery, announced on social media Friday that the closure is due to renovation work in their kitchen.

“We’ve spent today really dedicating the day to letting out team know and supporting them in anything that they need. At this point, it’s time for us to let you — the IZOLA family and community — know what’s happening,” said Chen.

The pair went on to address what this means for those who work at the bakery.

“We’re looking for temporary jobs for our amazing team, so if you have any please DM us or email jenny@izolabakery.com,” Brown wrote online.

Brown says they are expected to reopen the doors to IZOLA in January 2024.