‘This is the best I’ve felt in a long time’: Encinitas reopens trail, walking path

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The City of Encinitas reopened the Coastal Rail Trail and Highway 101 Walking Path Friday after closing the popular walkways last week to help stem the tide of COVID-19.

“It’s human nature to want to be out here and experience this,” Encinitas resident Dianne Drew said.

Along the paths, signs remind people about the health crisis, urging them to wear face coverings, keep a distance and keep moving.

“I think they’re doing an excellent job,” city resident Michele Van Houten said. “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”

But people have mixed feelings about the weekend, as more sunshine tends to attract larger crowds. Some say they plan to stay away.

“As long as everybody keeps it in mind that we have to stay apart, they’ll leave it open. Otherwise, I could see them closing it back up again,” Drew said.

City officials say anyone who does not feel well should stay away from the walkways and anyone not following the health mandate could be cited and fined.