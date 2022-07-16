SAN DIEGO – We recently asked our FOX 5 viewers to tell us which landmark is the most iconic in all of San Diego. Within hours, we had received hundreds of responses from residents all across the San Diego area.
In total, more than 400 responses came in from our FOX 5 followers. In honor of those responses, we compiled the following list of some of the places that San Diego is known for.
Included in the list are big names like Balboa Park and the Coronado Bay Bridge, but also, some lesser known but still important destinations in “America’s Finest City.” Unfortunately, not all of San Diego’s shining gems can be highlighted, but we hope we didn’t miss any of the big ones!