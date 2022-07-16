SAN DIEGO – We recently asked our FOX 5 viewers to tell us which landmark is the most iconic in all of San Diego. Within hours, we had received hundreds of responses from residents all across the San Diego area.

In total, more than 400 responses came in from our FOX 5 followers. In honor of those responses, we compiled the following list of some of the places that San Diego is known for.

Included in the list are big names like Balboa Park and the Coronado Bay Bridge, but also, some lesser known but still important destinations in “America’s Finest City.” Unfortunately, not all of San Diego’s shining gems can be highlighted, but we hope we didn’t miss any of the big ones!

Coronado Bay Bridge

(Adobe Stock image)

Balboa Park

File – The Balboa Park Botanical Building and Lily Pond in San Diego, California (Photo: Ron and Patty Thomas/Getty Images)

San Diego Zoo

Photo: Aaron Eudaley

Cabrillo National Monument

San Diego, California – USA – December 04, 2016: Cabrillo National Monument California

Hotel Del Coronado

File – The sunset at Hotel del Coronado and Coronado Beach. (Adobe Images)

Kissing Sailor Statue

A statue at the San Diego waterfront depicts the

Old Town San Diego

March 19, 2019 San Diego / CA / USA – Shops and restaurants in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

Little Italy

Little Italy San Diego (Credit: Adobe Stock)

Petco Park

Petco Park in San Diego after a Padres baseball game in Wednesday April 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Mission San Diego

Statue of Franciscan Monk At Mission San Diego de Alcala,San Diego,California,USA

USS Midway

An aerial view of the USS Midway Museum as it appeared on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (Drone 5)

Seaport Village

Pond and buildings at Seaport Village, in San Diego, California.

Gaslamp Quarter

San Diego, California, United States – July 31, 2018: Historic Heart of San Diego sign entrance of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown with Victorian architecture of Fifth Avenue on background.

La Jolla Cove

La Jolla Cove (Adobe Stock)