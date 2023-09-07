CARLSBAD, Calif. — A popular outdoor shopping center in North County is welcoming three new shops to the block.

The Forum Carlsbad, located on the corner of Calle Barcelona and Leucadia Boulevard, is expanding it’s tenant profile three-folds to give shoppers more options.

Do you enjoy athletics, yoga, or ice cream? If so, this announcement might cater to you.

New to the shopping center is Nike by La Costa, Alo Yoga and McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams.

Located at the corner near Urban Outfitters and across from Sur La Table, the brand new Nike store is now opening with its shelves filled with sport performance apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Nike at The Forum Carlsbad shopping center. (Credit: Nike)

Located between Johnny Was and Madewell, Alo Yoga is described by the shopping center as “a premium lifestyle brand in activewear promoting a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat.” The yoga supply shop is now open.

Alo Yoga at The Forum Carlsbad shopping center. (Credit: Alo Yoga)

As for McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, dessert seekers can find it next to Geppetto’s. Think ice cream from scratch when considering this sweet treat shop. Though it’s not yet open, The Forum Carlsbad says it’s expected to start serving the community sometime in September.

Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail which operates the shopping center, praised the new additions in a recent press release.

“We believe that all these incredible new locations fulfill and fit the needs of the North County market,” said Kampf. “Nike is the greatest direct-to-consumer brand and one of the top retailers in the world, while Alo transcends categories, has been phenomenally successful, and is highly regarded by contemporary, bridge and luxury tenants. Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s is a premier ice cream purveyor in the U.S. with its own dairy farm – it’s authentic with a wide reach.”

Other stores at The Forum Carlsbad include Anthropologie/BHLDN, Apple, YETI, Sur La Table, lululemon, Free People, and more. Happy shopping Carlsbad!