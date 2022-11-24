BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 sales?

This year, with early access sales, there have been months of anticipation leading up to Black Friday. Now that the holiday has arrived, it’s easy to see why so many people were awaiting the big event. For example, we’ve discovered incredible discounts on toys, such as playsets and LEGOs, as well as tech gadgets, including smart TVs and wireless earbuds.

The deals have arrived in such abundance that we’ve broken them down into categories based on retailers. To see what’s on sale from a particular seller, just jump down to your favorite store. This list contains deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Target and Kohl’s.

Updated: November 24, 8 p.m. PT

Trending deals from Peloton and Samsung

Original Peloton Bike: 21% off

For those looking to up their home workout setup, this Peloton bike makes it easy to feel motivated with several live instructors and on-demand classes to choose from. The bike features a beautiful 22-inch HD touchscreen where you can follow along with your instructor.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Flip 6: 31% off

The newest version of a popular line of portable Bluetooth speaker, the Flip 6 provides deep bass, crisp audio and a lengthy battery. It’s waterproof and dustproof with its durable yet stylish construction.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: 18% off

The latest smartwatch by Samsung precisely tracks sleep patterns, exercises and vital functions. The stylish design boasts a metal frame, while the enhanced GPS keeps you from getting lost.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: 50% off

This lightweight, comfortable set of on-ear headphones provides clear sound and deep bass for immersive listening. Convenient buttons on the wireless set allow you to adjust sound levels and take calls, while the battery lasts up to 40 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones and other Black Friday deals on Amazon

JBL True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones: 50% off

Earbuds with active noise cancellation not only let you hear everything better, they protect your ears. These in-ear models deliver a robust, full-bodied bass to provide an exhilarating listening experience. They come with a variety of earbud tips to ensure a secure fit.

Sold by Amazon

Mobile Edge SmartPack 16-Inch Laptop Backpack: 31% off

A laptop backpack protects your sensitive tech while also making it easy to carry. This model has a compartment to secure your laptop as well as exterior pockets for additional storage and padded shoulder straps for comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Funkoverse: Marvel 100: 20% off

Funkoverse is a fun and engaging game suitable for two to four players ages 10 and up. This offering gives the Thanos expansion pack. New game modes, scrimmage and siege, give you two new ways to play.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung External Solid State Drive: 38% off

A great external SSD combines rugged design with high-speed transfers. This model has a compact yet stylish design and is compatible with all of your devices, whether they’re Apple products, Android products or gaming consoles.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Gund, Lil’ Luvs Collection Plush Stuffed Animal: ADD TO WISHLIST

A plush animal is always in style. Little ones love being able to snuggle while older kids may benefit from its stress-relieving capabilities. This one is made from high-quality materials and is perfect for either a boy or a girl.

Sold by Amazon

Other top Black Friday deals on Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre and other Black Friday deals on Best Buy

Beats by Dr. Dre: Studio Buds: 40% off

With one-touch pairing, active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these earbuds are easy to operate and versatile. They also offer beautiful, balanced sound to provide a truly immersive listening experience.

Sold by Best Buy

Bowflex Treadmill 10: 25% off

A quality treadmill is an excellent addition to any home fitness room. This popular model is highly adaptable with incline and speed options, and the console gives you access to your streaming accounts to help pass the time while you train.

Sold by Best Buy

HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop: ADD TO WISHLIST

A 2-in-1 laptop offers features of both tablets and laptops, giving you the flexibility you need to get your work done. This one has a vibrant display with crisp graphics. The 5MP camera has an auto-frame feature, and the AI-assisted noise reduction ensures you always look your best at online meetings.

Sold by Best Buy

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Ounce Blender: 50% off

A high-volume blender lets you make as much or as little food as you need. This model has a large bowl, a heavy-duty pitcher and a variety of settings and blades so you can make anything from breads to milkshakes.

Sold by Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones: 40% off

These earbuds were manufactured with a great deal of attention paid to comfort. The active noise-canceling feature keeps unwanted sounds from disturbing your music. They have such a lightweight, low-profile design that you may forget you’re wearing them.

Sold by Best Buy

Other top Black Friday deals on Best Buy

Samsung smart refrigerator and other Black Friday deals on Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator: 36% off

If you’re looking to save a lot of money on a top-end refrigerator, now’s your chance. This high-quality model is packed with bells and whistles, such as a dual ice maker and independent refrigerator and freezer controls, which make it a luxury appliance.

Sold by Home Depot

Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit: 50% off

This tool kit comes with essential power tools, such as a drill/driver, an impact driver, an LED work light and more. The long-lasting battery gives you enough power to tackle the toughest jobs on your to-do list.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4 Ampere-Hour Battery (2-Pack): 50% off

These versatile batteries work with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18-volt tools. They provide 30% more power and offer over four times the runtime of standard lithium-ion batteries, yet still manage to run cooler.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool Over the Range Microwave: 43% off

This microwave has a large turntable that is dishwasher-safe, making it easy to clean up, even after messy spills. The one-touch convenience lets you start cooking with a single tap, while adjustable lighting ensures you can always keep an eye on your meal.

Sold by Home Depot

LG Electronics 24-Inch Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher: 35% off

The LG dishwasher is built to last. It has a stainless steel tub, a leak sensor, automatic temperature controls and extra drying power. It also features a third rack for convenience and quiet operation.

Sold by Home Depot

Other top Black Friday deals on Home Depot

The DeWalt compound miter saw is a top option for the home handyperson. It is a great buy at 33% off.

At some point, you’re going to need a ladder. This rugged one is an exceptional value at 55% off.

These tools are a mechanic’s dream. Right now you can get them for 50% off.

An impact wrench is a great buy. Especially when it’s on sale for 48% off.

Invigorate your bathroom with this stunning two-sink vanity in green that features an elegant marble top. It’s available at 40% off.

Check out this comprehensive set of Milwaukee M18 18V tools, ideal for contractors and DIYers, at 49% off.

Ten battery-powered tools, including a circular saw, grinder and blower, are in this comprehensive DEWALT 20-Volt set at 37% off.

Google Nest Hub and other Black Friday deals on Target

Google Nest Hub: 50% off

This is the simple smart home hub you’ve been craving. It allows you to effortlessly connect to your compatible devices with a tap. If you need help falling asleep, making a reservation or remembering an important date, this device can help you with all of that and more.

Sold by Target

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: 50% off

Sometimes, all you need is just a single cup of coffee. This mini Keurig lets you do exactly that. It is small enough to fit nearly anywhere, simple to operate and can brew any cup size from 6 to 12 ounces

Sold by Target

Razor A Kick Scooter: 33% off

Razor is arguably the most recognizable name in scooters. This model is made with aircraft-grade aluminum for durability, yet can fold up for easy transport. The rear fender brake is a welcome safety feature.

Sold by Target

Ninja Kitchen 7-Speed Blender: 50% off

Not just a blender, this kitchen system features an Auto-iQ Boost that lets you customize your drink. This large-capacity model is tough enough to whirl through ice and frozen ingredients.

Sold by Target

Throw Throw Burrito: A Dodgeball Card Game: 50% off

This exciting game is from the people who brought you exploding kittens. It is billed as the first dodgeball card game that can be played by the whole family (ages 7 and up). It comes with 120 cards, seven tokens and two foam burritos (for throwing).

Sold by Target

Other top Black Friday deals on Target

Shark Vacuum and other Black Friday deals on Kohl’s

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: 56% off

Keeping your home clean just got a whole lot easier with this Shark vacuum cleaner. It has anti-allergen technology to keep the air clean. The LED headlights let you see everything that needs to go.

Sold by Kohl’s

Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage: 70% off

This polycarbonate luggage has a polyester lining with two compartments and two interior pockets for organization. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and the product comes with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ring Video Doorbell: 40% off

Keep your home and family safe with this top name in video doorbells. This model lets you see who is at the door without even getting up from the couch. Night vision capability means you are protected at all hours of the day or night.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven: 40% off

With this versatile appliance, you can bake, toast, air fry, air broil, air roast and more. It is large enough to cook a 13-inch pizza and features a convenient 60-second preheat. You can cook a family-sized meal in about 20 minutes.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow: 51% off

The original is the best. This impressive bow can launch 15 darts in a row without the need to stop and reload. It is powerful enough to shoot soft darts up to 85 feet away.

Sold by Kohl’s

Other top Black Friday deals on Kohl’s

