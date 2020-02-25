Teen suspected of DUI, child endangerment after causing 4-car crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 19-year-old Vista woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment after she caused a four-car crash in San Marcos.

The crash — which left two people in the hospital — happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash involved four vehicles and left two people with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, including the 19-year-old Vista woman, Cpl. Cornelius Van Nieuwenhuyzen said.

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center and the other patient was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas.

No details about the second patient or the vehicles involved were immediately available.

The 19-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was later booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of DUI and felony child endangerment, Nieuwenguyzen said.

The exact reason for the second charge was not disclosed.