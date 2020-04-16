Teen found lying in Golden Hill street with serious head injury

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 16-year-old boy was found gravely injured on a Golden Hill roadway under mysterious circumstances Wednesday.

The teen was discovered in the 3000 block of C Street in Golden Hill about 10:30 a.m., bleeding from the head, according to San Diego police. Paramedics took the youth, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening trauma, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“The mechanism for the young man’s injuries is unknown at this time,” the lieutenant said in the late afternoon.

Due to the severity of the boy’s injuries, homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the case.

“It is still early in the investigation, and investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the young man’s injuries,” the lieutenant said. “Investigators do believe (he) had been riding in a large black SUV in the area.”