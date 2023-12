(KRON) — The social media website X, formerly Twitter, experienced an outage Wednesday night. The outage appeared to have been resolved later on Wednesday.

The website downdetector.com received more than 79,000 reports of X going down.

When a user attempted to open X, they were directed to a page that said, “Welcome to X!” On the mobile app, users got a similar message.

