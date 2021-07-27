UC San Diego Health experiences data breach

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health announced Tuesday the company had recently experienced a data breach involving unauthorized access to some employee email accounts.

“At this time, we are aware that these email accounts contained personal information associated with a subset of our patient, student, and employee community,” the health organization said in a statement on its website. “This review will be complete in September.”

When UC San Diego Health discovered the issue, they said they terminated the unauthorized access to the impacted accounts and enhanced their security controls.

“UC San Diego Health reported the event to the FBI and is working with external cybersecurity experts to investigate the event and determine what happened, what data was impacted, and to whom the data belonged,” health officials said. “This process of analyzing the data in the email accounts is ongoing.”

UC San Diego Health stated that there is no evidence other systems within the company were impacted, nor do they have any evidence at this time that information has been misused. They say they are moving as quickly as possible and taking the time and care time to deliver accurate information about which data was impacted.

The academic health system confirmed “at no time was continuity of care for our patients affected by the event.”

Last month, Scripps Health was hit with a data breach that affected more than 147,000 people and was tied to a ransomware attack they experienced in May.