Uber tells Californians it could temporarily shut down by the end of the week

(KTXL) — Californians who use the Uber ride-sharing service are now getting warnings on their phones.

The company is telling people about a possible shutdown of service that could begin on Friday.

Uber has been fighting California’s requirements that ride-sharing drivers be considered company employees and not independent contractors.

“The California Attorney General obtained a court order that requires rideshare companies to hire drivers as employees—immediately—or else shut down. We’ve appealed this decision, but if we are not successful in our appeal, we will need to temporarily shut down by Thursday night,” Uber wrote in a service update.

While the legal fight continues, Uber says it may stop all of its operations in California.

