Verified Twitter users could pay for their blue checkmark soon.

The Verge reported that Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, introduced a new plan to revamp Twitter Blue, the company’s optional $4.99 monthly subscription that gives users access to premium features like ad-free articles.

Musk plans to change Twitter Blue into a more expensive subscription that would verify users, according to internal documents reviewed by The Verge. The upgraded plan would include a price increase, charging users $19.99 monthly instead of $4.99.

Current verified users would have 90 days to enroll in the program or risk losing their verification status.

Months before taking over Twitter, Musk made it clear that he wanted to revamp the verification process and make half of the company’s revenue come from monthly subscriptions.

Employees working on the project have until Nov. 7 to complete the project, or they will be fired, The Verge reported.

Since Musk acquired the company, some people, including some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, have signed off for the foreseeable future.

Some users have quit the platform citing that the increased amounts of hate speech seen on the platform isn’t okay.

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which calls itself a “neutral and independent organization whose mission is to identify and forecast cyber-social threats and report on them in a timely fashion,” found that the use of the N-word on Twitter increased by nearly 500% in the 12 hours immediately after Musk’s deal was finalized.

Musk has previously stated no changes have been made to the company’s content moderation policies since he took over and that he would form a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints.”

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk tweeted.