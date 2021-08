Remote work used to be a buzzword. Now it’s a reality for millions of workers around the globe.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

If you really want to take it to the extreme, check out this $300,000 luxury EarthCruiser Terranova. It can go just about anywhere and the toughest part might be finding a cell phone signal where you go.

Listen to the Rich on Tech podcast for answers to your tech questions.