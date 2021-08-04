This ‘civilized’ electric bike wants to take the place of your second car

When a motorcycle is too powerful and you’re not quite ready for a scooter, a new type of electric bike might be just the right fit. It’s called the Model 1 from a company called Civilized Cycles and it has some major advantages over typical e-bikes.

“Any move we that we can do to get people from cars to e-bikes is a big net positive for society,” started Zachary Schieffelin, founder and CEO of Civilized Cycles.

For more than a decade, Schieffelin ran the biggest Vespa dealership in New York City. Now, he wants to eliminate the pain points of standard electric bikes.

“When you consider the car and consider the bike, the bike is a faster, more convenient, more fun, cheaper, more attractive option in every way and then you can pat yourself on the back for how green you’re being,” explained Schieffelin.

The all-electric Model 1 has a removeable battery, pedal assist and even a throttle to give you a boost when you need it.

One big advantage is its dual seat.

“To have your partner or your kid hugging you, having a conversation, it’s even better on an e-bike since there’s no noise or vibration,” said Schieffelin.

There are two expandable cargo compartments on the sides of the bike that the company says can hold up to four bags of groceries. You probably don’t want to overpack them, though.

But perhaps the biggest advantage is the automatic suspension that adjusts for the weight of the bike.

Riding the Model 1 feels as effortless as a beach cruiser. It’s smooth and pillowy. It handled the biggest bumps with no issues. While you typically might brace your body when going over a small hole or indentation in the road, I felt no need while riding the Model 1.

What you might need to brace yourself for is the price. The Model 1 runs about $6,000, which is more than your typical electric bike. The different here is that Civilized Cycles believes it’s creature comforts could help this bike replace a second car for nearby outings like going to a restaurant, shopping and friends’ houses.

Which leaves one final question: are America’s cities ready for bikes?

“Most of America’s large and mid-tier cities are furiously building bike lanes everywhere… mostly because it’s a much cheaper and easier way to increase throughput for traffic than it is to add car lanes,” concluded Schieffelin.

