This app can help you book a boat rental right from your phone

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Spring break means a chance to get outside, safely of course.

“Everyone’s in a good mood on the water, you can’t go wrong,” started Landon Martin of BayWatch Boat Charters in Newport Beach, California.

Landon Martin

He’s gearing up for increased demand over the next few weeks.

“You feel the breeze on your face and it’s very refreshing, that’s what everyone says,” said Martin.

His charter company typically takes passengers on two hour, relaxing trips around the bay. I got onboard one of his boats to check it out, and indeed, it was relaxing. The weather was perfect.

“Since all of our trips are private and of course they’re outdoors and we sanitize between trips we’ve been very busy,” explained Martin.

Some of his customers find him through a website and app called GetMyBoat.

“It’s a great platform for to reach customers and customers to find boats because sometimes it’s tough,” said Martin.

“The most popular boats on our platform are definitely going to be your pontoons, modest power boats and also sailing charters are also very popular,” explained Valerie Streif, marketing manager at GetMyBoat.

I spoke with Streif via Skype from her remote office in Minnesota.

Valerie Streif

GetMyBoat has been around since 2013 – sort of an Airbnb, but for boat rentals and charters.

“You can read real user reviews, you can see photos people have added of their experience… so you can get an idea of what to expect before you book the boat,” explained Streif.

Martin recommends looking for captain that is U.S. Coast Guard licensed, along with 5-star reviews for the best experience.

“Guests really do have a great time,” he concluded.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.